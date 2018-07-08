Library exhibits Adams art

SIDNEY — During July, the all-new art gallery at the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., is the home for oil paintings created by Sidney native Cliff Adams.

He lives in Pearland, Texas, but was born and raised in Sidney. He attended Holy Angels, Bridgeview and Sidney High schools.

“I was blessed to find encouragement in the arts from my teachers, Mr. Creviston and Mr. Cromer,” Adams said.

After high school, he opened a custom paint shop and painted under the nickname, Iffy. Self-taught, he started making airbrush creations and painted more than 50 vans and numerous motorcycles. Especially memorable is a hearse that Adams airbrushed skeletons on.

Many of his oil paintings that are on display are scenes from Tawawa Park and other places of beauty in Sidney. His inspiration comes from nature and “the awe of creation that extends beyond our comprehension.” He once saw a sign as he was coming into Sidney that said, “Welcome to Sidney-Home of Nothing.” That inspired him to create the artwork of scenes from the Big Four Bridge and Tawawa Park.

To encourage young artists, Adams has teamed with Mila Hamilton, of Sidney’s Gallery 2:TEN. Income from the sale of prints of Adams’s artwork will support scholarships for children to attend art classes offered by Hamilton. Funding will be available for classes and supplies.