Favorites to wrap up band season

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform audience favorites during its finale concert of the summer, Friday, July 20, at 7 p.m. on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney.

“Our audience has voted, and we are playing their favorites,” said Sidney Civic Band Conductor Phil Chilcote. “This summer season has just flown by. We’ve had most of our concerts outdoors, great attendance and wonderful music for all. We are concluding our 41st summer season. Friday, we will play ‘Hail to the Fleet,’ ‘The Syncopated Clock,’ ‘Bugler’s Holiday,’ ‘King Cotton March’ and “’The Temptations On Stage,’ just to name a few. We will also award the Wolford Scholarship to one of our dedicated high school musicians that have played with us all season.”

Refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. Two Spot pies will be given to the winners of the trivia question random drawing. In case of rain, the concert will be at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. The concert is free. Attendees should take lawn chairs.