Five generations and a 90th birthday

The family of Ann Coverstone, of Sidney, recently gathered to celebrate her 90th birthday. During the event, a five-generation photo was taken with her son, grandson, great-grandson and great-great-grandchildren. Shown are, left to right, great-grandson Ryan Coverstone, of Sidney, with his children and her great-great-grandchildren, Gavin and Mackenzie Coverstone, her son, Bob Coverstone, of Sidney, and her grandson, Chad Coverstone, of Sidney.

