SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society will present a talk by Erin Pence, “The Lost 69 of Scherzheim, Germany,” Tuesday, Sept. 11, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave.

Admission is free.

Pence, of Springfield, a native of Anna, is an avid amateur researcher of genealogy and local history. Her program is the story of 69 people who were forced to leave their homeland in Baden, Germany. They relocated to the United States in 1855.