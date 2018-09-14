‘Jeopardy’ to start all-star games

CULVER CITY, Calif. — “Jeopardy” began its 35th season in syndication Monday, Sept. 10, and as part of the anniversary celebration, America’s Favorite Quiz Show will debut a new tournament in a never-before-seen format: the “Jeopardy All-Star Games.”

Teams will be determined when all 18 contestants travel to Los Angeles for a live draft event hosted by Alex Trebek. Set to take place Sept. 22, at 1 p.m., Eastern time, the “Jeopardy All-Star Games” draft will be streamed in real time on Facebook Live.

For the first time ever, “Jeopardy” will be played in teams. The “Jeopardy All-Star Games” will give fans the chance to see their favorite players join forces and compete in an unprecedented event set to air over the course of 10 weekdays from Feb. 20 to March 5, 2019.

“After nearly 35 years, it is exciting to do something we’ve never done before,” said “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek. “The returning contestants have all been incredibly successful as individual players, so we look forward to seeing what they can achieve in teams. How will they strategize? How will they adapt? What new skills will they discover? We will all find out together.”

The 18 elite contestants returning for the “Jeopardy All-Star Games” are among the winningest and most popular players in recent “Jeopardy” history. Six teams will be composed of three players each, with one designated team captain. The team captains are some of the most notable names to ever play the game: Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, Julia Collins, Austin Rogers, Colby Burnett and Buzzy Cohen. Roster players are Leonard Cooper, Roger Craig, Jennifer Giles, Ben Ingram, Matt Jackson, Alex Jacob, Larissa Kelly, Alan Lin, David Madden, Pam Mueller, Monica Thieu and Seth Wilson.

All season long, fans will have multiple opportunities to participate in the lead-up to the “Jeopardy All-Star Games,” including the “Jeopardy All-Star Games” Fantasy League and sweepstakes, where viewers can draft their own three-person dream teams to follow throughout the tournament.

To learn more about the “Jeopardy All-Star Games,” visit jeopardy.com/allstars.