Longevity center opens design challenge

STANFORD, Calif. — The Stanford Center on Longevity has opened its sixth annual Design Challenge competition with the theme “Contributing at Every Age: Designing for Intergenerational Impact.”

The competition invites student teams from anywhere in the world to submit ideas for products or services that improve wellbeing across the lifespan, with the chance to be invited to Stanford in order to compete for cash prizes. Submissions can be made through Dec. 7.

For the first time, this year’s Design Challenge competition requires that each team comprise at least two members that are from different “generations.” In submitting their approach to intergenerational wellbeing, teams must also describe how each participant was a contributor to the final design. Students from any academic discipline are encouraged to provide designs that demonstrate a collaborative approach with end users and are also innovative, practical and low-cost.

To have intergenerational impact, the best designs will address how they assist in keeping individuals mentally sharp, physically fit and financially secure.

Once the submission period ends, a team of judges will score the entries and a list of finalists will be selected. All finalists will receive $1,000 to develop a prototype. and travel expenses will be provided to take the team’s key representatives to Stanford University. There, they will present their designs to a panel of renowned industry, academic and government leaders.

Additionally, finalists will spend the day after the competition at the Stanford Graduate School of Business to receive entrepreneurial guidance on taking their designs to market.

The Stanford Center on Longevity Design Challenge is a global competition aimed at encouraging students to design products and services to improve the lives of people across all ages. Established in 2013, the challenge is focused on ways to motivate and empower people in their daily lives both inside their homes and in their communities, particularly as they remain healthy and vigorous long past the traditional beginning of retirement.

For more information, visit http://designchallenge.stanford.edu.

The mission of the Stanford Center on Longevity is to redesign long life. The center promotes the acceleration and implementation of scientific discoveries, technological advances, behavioral practices and social norms so that century-long lives are healthy and rewarding.

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Laura Carstensen and Dr. Thomas Rando, the center works with more than 150 Stanford faculty, their students and research staffs, as well as leaders from industries, thought leaders and policy makers to develop workable solutions for urgent issues confronting the world as the population ages.

For information, visit http://longevity.stanford.edu.