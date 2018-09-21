Library to present astronomy talk

SIDNEY — Astrophysicist Kevin Manning will present a talk, “Astronomy for Everyone — Size and Scale of the Universe,” Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m., in the community room of the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St.

The program is free and open to the public.

Attendees will learn about the size and scale of the universe, the stars and other celestial wonders using hands-on activities and assorted visuals. The audience will have the opportunity to view the amazing rings of Saturn, craters of the moon and other jewels of the night sky through a powerful telescope, weather permitting.

Earning his doctorate at Tufts University, Manning is a retired astrophysicist, having worked as a consultant with NASA, the Chandra X-Ray Observatory which was launched on the space shuttle with the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, and other ground-based observatories. He won national and international awards in his field and did some work with Brookhaven National Laboratory. Besides the numerous workshops he’s presented at libraries, observatories and science centers, some noteworthy ones include those made at Tufts University, State University of New York at Stony Brook, the National Science Teachers Association national convention, the American Association for the Advancement of Science Breakfast with Scientists and the National Parks Service.

