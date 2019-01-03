Coffee drive ends

SIDNEY — Beginning in November and ending Dec. 31, the Sidney Daily News office was a collection point for Java for GIs, an American Red Cross project that accepted donations of coffee to be distributed to veterans’ facilities.

Readers and staff donated 83 containers (some of them huge!) of coffee, 405 k-cups, two boxes of 100-count tea bags, one box of 10-count instant hot chocolate packets, a jar of nondairy creamer, a box of sugar and some coffee pot filters.

The Red Cross collected coffee throughout the Dayton and Cincinnati regions for distribution to local veterans’ hospitals and Wright-Patterson Medical Center. The organization plans to host coffee socials, where civilians will be invited to share conversation and fellowship with veterans over cups of coffee.