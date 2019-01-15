Deadline extended for gardening class

SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners have extended the registration deadline for their upcoming Master Gardener Volunteer training class to Feb. 1.

The cost for the 10-week training program is $110. All-day training sessions will be conducted at the Agricultural Service Center in Sidney from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Thursday, beginning Feb. 28 and ending May 2. Training is open to residents of Shelby and surrounding counties.

The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local Ohio State University Extension county offices. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge; but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must.

Working with county extension personnel, Master Gardener volunteers provide educational services to their communities including answering gardening questions from the public; conducting plant clinics and seminars; gardening activities with children, senior citizens or disabled persons; beautifying the community; developing community or demonstration gardens; and other horticultural activities.

For information or to obtain a registration packet, visit the Extension Office, 810 Fair Road, Sidney, call 498-7239 or email shelby.mastergardeners@gmail.com.