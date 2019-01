SIDNEY — All future meetings of VFW Auxiliary No. 4239 will be in the new Sidney Veterans Center, the former American Legion building at 1265 Fourth Ave.

The next meeting will be Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. The meetings are the second Wednesday of each month. All VFW Auxiliary members are encourged to attend.

Nomination and election of officers will be in April; installation of officers and Poppy Days, in May.

For information about joining or paying dues, call 937-658-4659.