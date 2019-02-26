Edison State announces reverse raffle

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Athletics Department and the Edison Foundation have partnered to host the 10th annual Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle, March 21, at 6 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua campus.

A reverse raffle will highlight the evening’s events, with one lucky winner walking away with a $10,000 prize. Other cash drawings will occur throughout the night, and ticket holders are not required to be present to win. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, as well as additional fundraising activities.

Each $100 ticket allows admission for two and includes an all-you-can-eat buffet, beverages, entertainment and a chance to win the grand prize. Alcoholic beverages will be available at an additional cost.

Each year, more than 100 student athletes participate in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, softball and volleyball.

Most recently, 27 student-athletes at Edison State received Academic All-Conference honors from the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) for earning over a 3.30-grade point average in the fall semester.

With baseball and softball seasons beginning in March, the volleyball and both basketball teams competing in the 2018-2019 athletic season have set the tone by achieving winning records. The men’s and women’s basketball teams have also been ranked as the top 20 teams in the nation in their division. All three teams have made appearances in post-season play.

For information and to purchase raffle tickets, visit www.edisonohio.edu/charger or call 937-381-1555.