PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council is looking for train artwork and model train displays for its Train Art & Model Train exhibit that will take place from May 10 to 24 in the Schmidlapp Free School Library, 509 N. Main St., Piqua.

The exhibition will feature the artwork of Tom Sorrell, Gary Brooks and Libby Rudolf with train displays.

Artists and model train enthusiasts who would like to participate should email Jordan@PiquaArtsCouncil.org or call 937-773-9630.