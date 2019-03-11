Safe Sitter class set in Piqua

PIQUA — Students 11 to 13 can sign up to become “Safe Sitters” with a three-session class beginning Tuesday, March 19, at the YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St., Piqua.

Other class times in this session will be March 26 and April 2. All class sessions are from 4 to 6 p.m.

“This program is more than babysitting, but a youth developmental program focusing on safety and life skills,” said Beth Royer-DeLong, YWCA program director. “Students will participate in small group interactive learning, role-play games and practice rescue skills with manikins,” she added.

Upon completion of this six-hour course, students will be registered as safe sitters.

“YWCA volunteers have completed extensive training to be able to teach this program,” said Royer-DeLong. “We feel that the youth taking the Safe Sitter classes will be better prepared to both babysit and take care of emergency situations at home and in other places, too.”

Students must attend all three classes to be certified. YWCA membership is not required. Advance registration is required.

For information, call 937-773-6626.