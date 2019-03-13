Edison State plans open house

Edison State Community College invites community members, area students, and their parents to an open house event on Tuesday, March 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater on the Piqua campus.

While on campus, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Edison State’s academic degrees, meet with professors, speak with a career pathway advisor, and take a tour of campus.

A comprehensive list of career pathways will be highlighted including over forty degree programs and over seventy short-term technical certificates within the areas of Business, Engineering and Manufacturing, Health Sciences, Information Technology, and Social and Public Services.

Participants can also learn more about Edison State’s 2+2 University Transfer Degrees, which allow students to complete the first two years of a bachelor’s degree at Edison State before transferring to a university of choice. The University Transfer degrees in Arts or Sciences may be completed entirely online.

Pizza and light refreshments will be available to those in attendance. Attendees will also be entered to win a three-credit-hour tuition waiver. The first 50 people who register to attend online will be entered into a drawing to win one of 10, $25 Amazon gift cards. Register to attend online by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/College. For information, call 937-778-8600.