Edison State publishes local writers

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College English Department and Art Department will host a joint reception for the release of “Excursions: A Literary and Photography Journal” and the art show, “Portals,” which features the artistic work of Edison State Associate Professor of Art Greg Clem.

The reception will be Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Anne Vacarro and David Myers Art Gallery located in the East Hall of Edison State’s Piqua campus. During the event, writers will present their readings, and light refreshments will be served.

The literary journal includes a collection of short works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, drama and photography by students, faculty and staff of Edison State, as well as community members.

Submitted work was screened and accepted for publication by a panel of Edison State English faculty, including Assistant Professor Beka Lindeman, Associate Professor William Loudermilk, Associate Professor Eileen Thompson, and Dr. Vivian Blevins, along with Art Professor Greg Clem.

The publication has been dedicated to the late Rebecca Ault, who taught composition at Edison State for many years.

“Portals” is a selection of abstract paintings made over the past year by Clem. The work is inspired by his everyday experiences, including his 3-year-old daughter’s drawings, the landscapes of midwestern Ohio and the work of artists throughout history. The show will be on display through March 29.

For information, email wloudermilk@edisonohio.edu or call 937-778-7906.