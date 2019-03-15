Gardening talk focuses on dirt

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Master Gardeners will present a free program, “What’s All the Dirt?,” Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St.

Admission is free.

Mark Hipple will discuss how to grow healthy plants. Soil provides nutrition for flowers, trees, shrubs and vegetables. Hipple will discuss how to get the best food by testing the soil to see what “vitamins” might be lacking and how to supplement what plants may need.

There will be hand-outs, time for questions and answers, free refreshments and a special door prize.