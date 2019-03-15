Bowl for Kids Sake just shy of goal

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake, March 1 and March 2, at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and Treaty Lanes in Greenville has raised $44,009.46, which is $8,990.54 shy of the $53,000 goal.

Donations are still be accepted to help catapult Big Brothers Big Sisters past this ambitious goal.

The event was supported by 129 local businesses and individuals who sponsored, made general donations, and/or donated prizes for the event. The two-day event brought together 330 bowlers to make up 66 teams.

Prize levels were determined by the amount each individual raised. Participants who raised at least $50 ($25 for those under 18) were awarded event T-shirts. Those who fundraised up to $75 were entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card, and this year’s winner was Jeff Weaver who bowled with the Littman-Thomas Insurance team. Those who raised up to $150 qualified for three entries into the Amazon gift card drawing along with one entry in a $500 cash grand prize drawing. This year’s grand prize winner was Dave Keiser, who also bowled with the Littman-Thomas Insurance team. The “Individual Most Money Raised” award went to Joe Rizzo, who raised $450 in addition to his company-sponsored entry from Cargill. Rizzo was awarded a Columbus overnight gift basket including overnight accommodations, four admission tickets to COSI, and a $25 Darden Restaurant gift card. Participants also had the opportunity to participate in scavenger hunt-style games to win door prizes during the fundraiser. Photos from the event can be found on the agency’s website.

Executive Director Jennifer Bruns said, “The support Big Brothers Big Sisters receives from the community, businesses and people year after year through our Bowl for Kids’ Sake event blows me away. We are very fortunate to be a part of such great communities. The event was a complete success regardless of if we reached our overall goal. The kids we serve are the ones that will benefit from the proceeds, and that is all that counts.”

The money raised will support the after-school “Buddies” program and the community-based program. Both programs establish one-to-one mentoring relationships between caring adults and children. Last year, the local agency served more than 600 children throughout Shelby and Darke counties.