SCARF discounts pet adoptions

SIDNEY — Through April 27, the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) is running an Easter pet adoption “Eggstravaganza” at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 1100 Clem Road.

People who want to adopt dogs or cats must complete adoption applications. Once they are approved, they can draw eggs from a pile at the shelter to get a discount on adoption fees.

Some of the eggs will have certificates for free adoptions. Others will offer $5, $10 or $15 discount coupons.

The shelter is open for the eggstravaganza Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.