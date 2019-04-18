Lip sync, raffle to support Safe Haven

TROY — On Thursday, April 25th, 2019, SafeHaven, a mental health support center serving Shelby, Darke and Miami counties, will be host its annual fundraiser, April 25, at Buffalo Wild Wings in Troy, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The dine-to-donate event will feature a lip sync contest with surprise contestants. Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 10 percent of all food sales. Lip sync contestants will entertain to earn votes in donation dollars and prizes will be raffled throughout the evening.

Raffle prizes include four tickets to King’s Island, two tickets to King’s Island donated, a Miller welder, a Nutribullet, an Oster 2-in-1 blender, $100 Visa gift card, two separate sets of four tickets each for the Cincinnati Reds, a Dayton Dragons gift set, tickets to Breakout Games, tickets to Great Escape Game, two rounds of 18 holes of golf with cart at Arrowhead Golf Course, Charming Charlie gift basket, Starbucks gift basket, Chick Fil-A gift basket.

Also Second National Bank gift basket, haircut at Troy Spa & Day Salon, Bob Evans gift basket, Skyline Chili gift cards, Culvers coupons, two tickets to Dollywood, one-year family membership to Dayton Society of Natural History, two tickets to COSI, four coffees and four tickets to the Winans chocolate factory tour, two VIP passes to African Safari Wildlife Park, a one night-stay in an executive king suite at Fairfield Inn and Suites in Troy, two movie passes to Cinemark in Piqua.

Also a Posh gift certificate, Victrola Bluetooth turntable, Apple watch Series 3, two Saturday general admission tickets to Country Concert ’19, BCP 12.4-quart air oven, Hamilton Beach rice cooker & steamer, Propel Velocity HD Video Drone & FPV, Readmore’s Hallmark & Bookstores $25 gift certificate and stationary set, 10 tickets to Eldora Speedway Family Night on May 18, lube & oil filter gift certificate for Best One Tire of Sidney, car care package gift certificate for Best One Tire of Sidney.

Also Ohio State Buckeyes wood plaque, Boombotix Boombot Bass Station Bluetooth Speaker, Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb-autographed photo, champagne gift basket, Superman Man of Steel vinyl poster with frame, haircut at Chris’s Barbershop, 18 holes of golf with cart anytime on the weekend at Echo Hills, complimentary green fees, lunch and introductions for up to four at Piqua Country Club, two 18-hole rounds of golf with cart at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Also four rounds of golf with cart at Stillwater Valley Golf Club, gift card for The Bistro in Greenville, gift card for The Merchant House, gift card for The Coffee Pot, Two gift certificates for China Garden Buffet, gift certificate for Sunset Meat Market.