Melody Men plan 65th annual concert

PIQUA — The Miami Shelby Melody Men Barbershop Chorus will host its 65th annual show, April 27, in the Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. county Road 25A, Piqua.

Show times for “Remember Radio” are 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available in advance for $12 (general seating), $5 (student), $17 (special reserved seating) and $10 (for groups of 10 or more). General admission tickets will be available at the door for $15. To purchase tickets in advance, call 937-778-0325.

The show will feature the Melody Men Chorus and two local quartets, Tag Time and Back To School, along with the Troy Tones, Troy High School’s a cappella choir, and guest quartet, The Regulars.

The Troy Tones switched from a competition show choir into a pop a cappella choir, where they rely only on their voices for the music they make. According to choral director Rachel Sagona, the group performs throughout the school year at every high school choir concert and throughout the community.

Featured guest quartet, The Regulars, are all active members of the Alliance Chorus of Greater Central Ohio. They have placed as high as second in the Johnny Appleseed District Competition, have performed at the Ohio Statehouse as well as Pittsburgh’s annual 3 Rivers Regatta, appeared on the nationally-syndicated “Dave and Jimmy Show” and also with a Columbus-based improvisational troupe.

“This year’s show has been revived from past shows and is about the old radio shows and the music that entertained our nation,” said Steve McCall, show committee chairman. “We hope to remind everyone how it used to be and share our music in the barbershop style.”