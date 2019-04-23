Author to speak at libraries

SIDNEY — Julia Monnin, speaker, spiritual companion and author of the book, “The World is Noisy—God Whispers,” a spiritual memoir with more than 190 thought-provoking reflections, will be speaking at two Shelby County libraries.

She will be at the A.J. Wise-Botkins Branch Library, 109 E. Lynn St., Botkins, Monday, April 29, at 6:30 p.m., and at the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., Sidney, Monday, May 20, at 6 p.m.

The programs include an inspiring talk by Monnin about her spiritual journey, a question and answer session and a book signing.

To learn more about Monnin, visit www.theworldisnoisy.com.