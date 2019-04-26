That’s a lotta ‘shrooms!

Bryleigh, 11, and Braxton Montgomery, 6, children of Brandon Montgomery and Stephani Vaughn, all of Sidney, display the 200 morel mushrooms they picked with their father and grandparents, Janet and Leon Montgomery, of rural Maplewood, in area woods, Sunday and Monday, April 21 and 22.

Bryleigh, 11, and Braxton Montgomery, 6, children of Brandon Montgomery and Stephani Vaughn, all of Sidney, display the 200 morel mushrooms they picked with their father and grandparents, Janet and Leon Montgomery, of rural Maplewood, in area woods, Sunday and Monday, April 21 and 22. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/04/web1_mushrooms.jpg Bryleigh, 11, and Braxton Montgomery, 6, children of Brandon Montgomery and Stephani Vaughn, all of Sidney, display the 200 morel mushrooms they picked with their father and grandparents, Janet and Leon Montgomery, of rural Maplewood, in area woods, Sunday and Monday, April 21 and 22. Courtesy photo