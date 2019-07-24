Let yourself go

ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents DreamWorks’ “Shrek, The Musical,” through Aug. 11. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit “Monet and Impressionism” through Aug. 25.

• Dayton Art Institute will exhibit, “The Moon Museum,” through Sept. 8, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, by showcasing the strange and intriguing story of the Moon Museum.

• The Contemporary Dayton (formerly the Dayton Visual Arts Center) is presenting the Artist Award Winners for Glow: The 28th Annual Open Members’ Show, sponsored by the DP&L Foundation, through Aug. 10, 2019.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times each Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Registration is open for Brukner Nature Center’s Friday afternoon session of PEEP II, a hands-on program for children ages 3 through 5. Program is each Friday during the period of July 26 through Aug. 30, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fee is $55 for BNC members, and $75 for non-members, per child. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). 937-698-6493.

• Registration is open for Brukner’s “Stillwater Adventure” river float event for kids entering grades sixth through 12th, on July 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fee is $25 for BNC members, and $35 for non-members; includes lunch. Payment due at registration (cash or check only). Visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com, or call 937-698-6493, for info and registration.

• The Piqua Public Library’s summer reading club began on June 3 and will run through Aug. 3. Registration is open; sign up at 116 W. High St.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in July, except July 19. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in July, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host a Teen Summer Reading Club, end of the year party, July 24, 5 to 7 p.m., must preregister.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in July. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• Piqua Library will host children’s story time, each Thursday in July, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., in the Children’s Department.

• Piqua Library will host Miami Count Parks Nature Quest, from 11 a.m. to noon., each Thursday in July, except the fourth, in the Children’s Department.

• Piqua Library will host a Writer’s Club each Thursday in August from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

Brukner Nature Center’s summer art exhibit featuring photographs by Doug McLarty. The photographs will be on exhibit and for sale through Sunday, Sept. 4. Admission is $2.50 per person and BNC members are free.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

• Family story time, New Knoxville Community Library, 10:30 a.m.

• Story Time, New Bremen Public Library, 10:30 a.m.

• Book Buzz: Adult book club, at New Bremen Public Library, 1 p.m.

• Vacation Bible School at Maplewood United Methodist Church, 21544 Maplewood Road, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Book discussion, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

• Children’s story time, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

• Miami County Parks Nature Quest for Children, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 11 a.m. to noon

• Piqua Community Farmer’s Market, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Writer’s Club, Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua,, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, open from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

MONDAY, JULY 29

• Lego Club, at the Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, noon to 2 p.m.

• Technology Help Time, at the Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Game Night, at Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Kayak Rescue and Recovery Program, Bish Discovery Center, Darke County Parks, 6 p.m., registration is required, fee $15, visit http://www.darkecountyparks.org/ to create an account to register. For more information call the Nature Center, 937-548-0165

TUESDAY, JULY 30

• Story Time, at the Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, 10:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, open from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• Yoga at the Library, at the Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, 6:30 p.m.

• Children’s story time, Piqua Public Library,116 W. High St., Piqua, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Creatures From Earth, at Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua, 3 to 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

• Evening Story Time, Auglaize County Public District Library, 203 S. Perry St., Wapakoneta, 6:30 p.m.

• Story time, New Bremen Public Library, 10:30 a.m.

• Family Story time, New Knoxville Community Library, 10:30 a.m.

• Vacation Bible School at Maplewood United Methodist Church, 21544 Maplewood Road, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Stargazing, at Kuenning-Dicke Natural Area, New Bremen, 9:30 p.m.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Homeschool Nature Club, registration opens today. Sign-up your 5 – 12 year-old homeschooled student for a morning (9:30 to 11:30 a.m.) or afternoon (2 to 4 p.m.) of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month September – May! The fee for the program is only $3 for BNC Members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check). Deadline is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program. Topic for September is “Wild Wings.”

Compiled by Aimee Hancock. Send event notices to Melanie Speicer, editor, at mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com.

