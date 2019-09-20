Autumn Leaves Luncheon set for Oct. 8

SIDNEY—Members of Sidney First United Methodist Church are preparing for their annual Autumn Leaves Luncheon and Bake Sale. The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 320 E. Poplar St.

This year’s luncheon will have one serving at noon. The menu will be a salad buffet, rolls, muffins, beverage and dessert. There will be a style show again this year. Models will show clothing from Vin & Joy, Sidney Flower Shop (Boutique Shop), and TC Sports & Design.

The Sweet Ship will open the day of the luncheon at 11 a.m. until everything is sold. Guests may purchase homemade baked goods, homegrown produce, and a limited supply of the traditional apple dumplings that are made by church members. Since the dumplings go quickly, it’s wise to order them ahead of time.

Tickets for the luncheon cost $10. The dumplings are $3 for one or $10 for four. Tickets and dumplings can be purchased at the church office Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday morning before and after each service until Oct. 3. You may also call Barri Grandey at 937-726-5615 to purchase tickets or order apple dumplings. Anyone who orders apple dumplings may pick them up at the church on Oct. 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Only a limited supply of dumplings will be available in the Sweet Shop, so early orders are encouraged.

All proceeds from this event will go to mission projects both local and worldwide.