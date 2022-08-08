Rosengarten to celebrate 90th birthday

FORT LORAMIE — The family of Edward Rosengarten is hosting an open house in honor of his 90th birthday from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at Redskin Memorial Park Pavilion, 605 E. Park St., Fort Loramie.

Ed was born in Fort Loramie. He and his late wife, Marian, are the parents of Jim and Jean Rosengarten, Julie (deceased) and Larry Moeller, Becky and Rick Beckman, Dave and Leslie Rosengarten, Margie and Steve (deceased) Meyer and Charlie and Renee Rosengarten. He has 20 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.