125 years ago

June 1, 1893

Memorial Day Services in Sidney yesterday were of more than the usual interest because of the unveiling of the McCullough monument and many distinguished railroad officials that were present. The group of visitors arrived aboard a special car at 8:37 a.m. and participated in all of the day’s activities until they boarded their car to return to St. Louis last night.

Thomas and Sons, dealers in eggs and poultry, have removed from their old quarters on west street to their new place of business at the east end of North street. The firm began business in Sidney in 1871 under the name of M. Thomas and Co.

100 years ago

June 1, 1918

A public reception was held Wednesday evening by the Peoples Savings and Loan Association on the occasion of the dedication of its splendid new home. The building, and outstanding addition to our city, was designed by Louis H. Sullivan, Chicago architect. H.L. Ludenbeck, of Sidney, was the contractor for the building. The Peoples was founded 32 years ago and three of the founders are still associated with the company as officers-L.M. Studevant,, secretary, William M. Kingseed, treasurer, and Andrew J. Hess, attorney.

———

An official statement by Selective Service headquarters, sets June 5 as the date for registration for military service of all young men who have come of age since June 5, 1917 and who will have attained their 21st birthday by that date.

75 years ago

June 1, 1943

Several thousand Sidney and Shelby county residents were present yesterday (Sunday) afternoon for the annual Memorial Day observance held on the court house square. A parade from the armory preceded the speaking program where Rev. Carl Leuhrs, assistant pastor at Holy Angels Church, gave the principal address. Units then proceeded to Graceland cemetery where another service was held at the soldiers’ monument.

———

Sidney was on the air Sunday night, when five local people were heard on the “We The People” program which Paul V. McNutt, national war manpower director praised the manner in which Sidney solved the local manpower problem.. The group included: Mayor John Sexauer, E.M. Seving, area manpower director, Kenneth Rike, Mrs. Evelyn Rogers, and Mrs. Raymond Meyer. The five local residents were taken to Washington as guests of Gulf Oil Co., sponsors of the program.

50 years ago

June 1, 1968

Two new flags flew on the courthouse lawn on Memorial Day. One was given to the county by Mrs. Edith Altenbach, in memory of her late husband Fares J. Altenbach who died several months ago. Altenbach was county recorder here for 11 years. The second new flag is on the staff at the southeast corner of the lawn. It was presented by the Shelby county Gold Star Mothers and is flown in connection with the war memorial at that location.

———

In a Memorial Day Contest at Shelby Oaks Golf Course, Mrs. Mark Hentrick and A.J. Wheeler were winners of the Two-Ball Foursome. Second was Mrs. Ed Walters and Wayne Snavely, while Mrs. Robert Voress and Robert Glick took third.

25 Years Ago

June 1, 1993

More than 1,000 diplomas were awarded to graduating seniors in commencement exercises held over the Memorial Day weekend at high schools in Shelby County and the surrounding area. Sidney High School kicked off the graduation ceremonies with commencement exercises Saturday evening at which 267 seniors received diplomas. The weather cooperated to allow the ceremonies to be held outdoors at Julia Lamb Stadium.

———

NASHVILLE, Tenn. From Willie Nelson to Trisha Yearwood, country music is moving in the celebrity endorsement market. Nelson sings the praises of Taco Bell on television. Achy Breaky heartthrob Billy Ray Cyrus calls himself “the new Frito Bandito”. A slimmer Ricky Skaggs is hawking the Nutri-System weight loss program. Wyonna Judd has a line of eyeglasses. Randy Travis pitches Coca-Cola.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

