Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY – Five people have been indicted on first-degree burglary felonies by the Shelby County grand jury. They are being accused in a home invasion case.

The charges were among the 26 people indicted by the grand jury, May 31. They are to appear for their arraignment, June 7, at 10 a.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Indicted on a charge of aggravated burglary are Cody Chrisman, 19, 918 Buckeye Ave.; Jacob Wade, 18, 607 S. Miami Ave.; Phillip D. McCloskey, 20, and Lathan J. Ragland, 29, both of 132 Pike St. Alexis D. Carnes, 18, 560 County Road 23 S., Quincy, Ohio, was charged with complicity to aggravated burglary, also a first-degree felony.

According to online court records, the four allegedly entered a home at 843 Meri Lane, May 26, to purposely inflict physical harm on someone. Carnes is accused of driving the men to the residence.

Chrisman was also indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, in connection with an April 5 arrest while in possession of marijuana.

• An Auglaize County couple have been indicted for accepting a stolen car into their possession.

James J. Fisher, 32, and Rose M. Shaffer, 34, 502 Columbia St., St. Marys, were indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. They are accused of receiving a 2007 Pontiac automobile, May 11.

They were also charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, when they were found with Methamphetamine at their arrest.

• Bryan Matthew Ward, 40, at large, was indicted for domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

He is accused of assaulting a female, May 29, and running from officers when being arrested. His indictment also noted two prior domestic violence convictions.

Theft, drugs, wrong ID results in indictment

Morgan R. Bodine, 23, Mount Victory, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies; petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

She is accused of taking a phone charger from Family Dollar, 1024 Wapakoneta Ave., May 18. When arrested, Bodine allegedly gave a wrong name to officers and was found to have illegal drugs.

Other indictments

• Joseph Lucas, 307 N. Miami Ave., was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested, May 29, and is accused of having Fentanyl in his possession.

• Ana S. Lawson, 39, 519 Walnut St., Piqua, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and for driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was arrested, May 26, in possession of Methamphetamine.

• Donald Hewitt Jr., 40, 110 N. Wilkinson Ave., was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested, Jan. 8, with Methamphetamine.

• Jose Ramon Matos-Diaz, 43, 1001 Fourth Ave., Apt. 71, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested, Nov. 17 in possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

• Kassie R. Brocker, 19, Grand Rapids, Michigan, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested, May 15, in possession of Adderall.

• Brandy L. Austin, 47, New Paris, was indicted on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested, March 31, in possession of heroin.

Other cases

• Tony R. Blankenship, 52, 701 W. North St., indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony. He is accused of breaking into a home at 726 W. North St., May 20.

• Byron S. Downey, 34, Greenville, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, for not showing up for his sentencing, May 22.

• Matthew Padalino, 28, at large, was indicted for failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony. He has a previous conviction requiring him to register as a sex offender.

• Richard Swartz, 63, at large, was indicted for failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony. He has previous convictions in Miami and Shelby counties that required him to register as a sex offender.

• Freddy J. Buss Jr., 29, at large, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, two counts of possession of drugs and for possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested, Nov. 17, allegedly in possession of drugs.

• Raymond E. Daniel II, 19, 733 Broadway Ave., was indicted for trafficking in drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. A specification of the indictment calls for him to forfeit $1,129 in cash, if convicted, believed to be gained by illegal drug sales. He was arrested, May 30, in possession of marijuana.

• Joseph M. Teasley, 40, at large, was indicted with three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all third-degree felonies, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. Several of the charges indicated drug sales were conducted in the vicinity of a minor child.

• Justin E. Wiggington, 31, at large, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all third-degree felonies, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of selling drugs on several days in 2017, three times in the vicinity of a minor child.

• Brandt M. Kellem, 34, 107 W. Walnut St., was indicted for failure to comply with the signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and for OVI driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was arrested, May 12, accused of having a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that wasn’t his and for fleeing officers at a high rate of speed.

• Joshua E. Jenkins, 30, 1614 Catalpa Drive, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested, Nov. 3, for having Methamphetamine and cocaine.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.