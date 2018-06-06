Summer lunch program underway

SIDNEY — The Parks and Recreation Summer Food Program is underway in Sidney. It will run through Aug. 10.

The city of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department is participating in the summer food service program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at various sites and times Monday through Friday.

• Brown Park, 100 W. Clay St., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Humphrey Park, Buckeye Avenue, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Riverbend Park, 1400 Constitution Drive, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Harmon Park, 925 Wapakoneta Ave., 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Berger Park, 800 S. Miami Ave. (in the alley), 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Alpha Community Center, 330 E. Court St., 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Sherman Park, 1000 Colonial Drive, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

• Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave., 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Those wanting to participate in the food program should place their meal orders a day in advance with the food program supervisor. The nutritionally balanced menu will be prepared at Wilson Health.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office, 937-498-8155.

To file a complaint of discrimination, write to the USDA, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410 or call 866-632-9992, 800-877-8338 (TTY) or 800-845-6136 (Spanish). The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.