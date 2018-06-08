Bynum pleads not guilty

SIDNEY — Gary L. Bynum Sr., of rural Sidney, has pleaded not guilty to multiple sexual-related crimes involving a minor female. He remains free on a $20,000 bond.

On Thursday, June 7, the 64-year-old Bynum appeared for arraignment in Shelby County Common Pleas Court on 12 counts of sexual battery and one count of intimidation of a victim in a criminal case, all third-degree felonies.

Bynum appeared before Judge James Stevenson without his attorney, Ryan Reed, of Urbana, who was in a Champaign County courthouse during the arraignment. The court entered a plea of not guilty on Bynum’s behalf and ordered his bond be continued.

All charges are related to accusations of Bynum having sexual relations with a minor teenage girl from June 1, 2017, through May 30, 2018. He also allegedly threatened the victim with physical harm if she caused charges to be filed, according to online court records.

Bynum was indicted on May 31, the day after Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his home at 9:03 p.m. on a report of a suicidal man.

According to an online report, Bynum allegedly made a suicide threat after his wife confronted him about the sexual relationship. Bynum supposedly brandished one of the two loaded handguns discharging one into the floor of the home. Bynum reportedly then pointed one of the weapons at his chest and made a suicidal comment.

His wife was able to exit the home safely with two minor children.

When deputies arrived, they learned that Bynum had been refusing to come out of his residence. Authorities reportedly spoke with Bynum on the phone for about 10 to 15 minutes before agreeing to meet face-to-face and talk in the garage. After a short discussion, Bynum was taken into custody without incident.

He was then transported to Wilson Heath for mental evaluation before being taken to the Shelby County Jail, where he was placed on suicide watch, and later released on bond.

Stevenson ordered Bynum have no contact with the alleged victim.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

