125 Years Ago

June 18, 1893

Thus far there have been nine persons signify their intention to Capt. Eli Davis to take the examination for recommendation as clerk or carrier for the Sidney post office. The examination will be held in the county examiner’s room on Saturday.

———

Several parties from Bellefontaine who were going to Parker, Ind. on the excursion train, got off in Sidney this morning to get a glass of beer. Being used to taking it in keg lots, the train pulled out and left them before they took their usual amount of rations.

100 Years Ago

June 18, 1918

The machinery for the new Sidney Knitting Co. is being put in place and the yarns have been bought and operations for the knitting and sewing machines are being engaged. The new factory will be fully equipped and in operation by July 1. An order for 100,000 undershirts has already been received from the government and prospects are bright for this latest addition to Sidney’s flourishing industries.

———

Passenger fares of three cents and an increase of 25 per cent in freight have been asked of state utilities Western Ohio Interurban commission by the railroad. The proposed increase is the same as those granted the steam railroads by Director General McAdoo.

75 Years Ago

June 18, 1943

Heavy rain and electrical storms that have swept through the county during the past several days have resulted in considerable damage to telephone lines, according to Harry Kerlin, manager of the Ohio Telephone Service Co. Most of the damage was caused yesterday with more than 100 lines reported out when severe storms struck north and south of the city.

———

Drafting of fathers for military service may be delayed a couple of months, it was indicated today, as selective service officials took steps to speed up induction of childless men now deferred because of their occupations.

50 Years Ago

June 18, 1968

William T. Amos, III, Magnolia Drive, was one of the 96 men and women receiving there doctor of medicine degree Thursday from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. A son of Mr. and Mrs. William T. Amos, he graduated from Sidney High School with the class of 1959 and received his B.A. degree from Miami University in 1964. He will be interning at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

———

FORT LORAMIE—Sister Mary Matthias, whom was Constance Zimmerman before she joined the Society of Medical Missions in 1948, died of bulbular polio Friday morning in New Delhi, India. For the past three years she has been chief surgeon of Holy Family Hospital, Patna, India. She was valedictorian at Fort Loramie High School when she graduated in 1948. Her medical education was completed at Georgetown University.

25 Years Ago

June 18, 1968

Vince Gill, a top winner in the recent TNN Music City News Awards, will appear at County Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes Campground near Newport. Gill will appear July 9 at the outdoor concert that lasts from 6 p.m. July 9 through July 11. This month Gill won the Album of the Year, Instrumentalist of the Year, and Single of the Year at the TNN Music City Awards. He was presented the Minnie Pearl Award for humanitarian work also. The County Music Association named Gill 1991 Male Vocalist of the Year. Born and raised in Oklahoma Gill played guitar and golf while growing up.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-12.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org