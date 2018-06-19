Road work continues

SIDNEY— The Ohio Department of Transportation, District 7, is busy with various road projects in Shelby County.

The following closures are currently in effect:

• State Route 65 between Davis Street and College Street, Intermittent lane closures through Oct. 1. One lane will remain open in each direction using a law enforcement officer.

• State Route 29 between state Route 274 and Pleiman Road, Daily lane closures through June 30 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

• State Route 66 between state Route 47 and Russia Houston Road, Daily lane closures throught June 30 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

Upcoming closures include state Route 48 between Russia Versailles Road and state Route 66, Daily lane closures July 9–31 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.