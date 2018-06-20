Real estate tax bills mailed

SIDNEY — Shelby County Treasurer, John E. Coffield has announced that second half real estate tax bills were mailed June 9, 2018. The final date for payment of these bills will be July 20, 2018.

Checks or money orders, made payable to John E. Coffield Shelby County Treasurer, can be sent via mail or by using the drop box available at the front of the Shelby County Annex building. These methods of payment, along with cash or credit cards, will also be accepted in person at the Treasurer’s office. The taxpayer is responsible for the credit/debit card convenience fee of 2.95 percent. If using your bank’s online bill-pay, please use your 12-digit parcel number as your account number.

Any payment received with a July 20 postmark or before will not receive a penalty.

If a property owner has a change of mailing address or does not receive a bill, contact the treasurer’s office. Failure to receive a bill does not excuse the owner from paying the taxes due nor relieve them of the mandatory penalty and/or interest.

The office offers pre-payment of future taxes and it can debit your checking account for payments, whether they are bi-annually or monthly. An agreement will need to be signed.

For taxpayers 65 and older, or permanently disabled, there is a homestead reduction. This also applies to some military. Contact the Shelby County Auditor’s Office with any questions. One can also apply for the owner occupied credit at the Auditor’s Office.

Active military personnel are allowed an extension of time for payment of real estate and manufactured home tax according to House Bill 390. This application is in the Treasurer’s office.

Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday. The office is located on the third floor of the Shelby County Annex at 129 E. Court St., Sidney, Ohio.

Anyone with questions may call 937-498-7281 or visit the website at www.shelbycountytreasurer.com.