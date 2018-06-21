Amish family seeks variances

SIDNEY — An Amish family — Jake, Daniel, Joseph and Henry Schwartz — sought variances from the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department at Wednesday night’s meeting. The family bought property at state Route 47, Maplewood. The property is just over 100 acres and has been split between the four men.

The Schwartz family sought permission to have homes on the property that do not have electricity, indoor plumbing or traditional sewage. The department ruled on some issues and set a deadline for paperwork needed and installation of the rest.

The board passed the variances that allowed for the buildings to not have modern conveniences, such as running water, electricity and plumbing. It was determined that these variances would not affect the public health.

On the issue of a privy for expulsion of bodily wastes, the Schwartz family wants to build a wooden structure over the tank. The board decided to adhere to the state mandate that the privy must have a concrete structure that is waterproof. This was determined because the public health could be compromised if the structure were to break down.

The property was condemned, and it was determined that the family would have 45 days to provide plans for the installation of a grey water tank in lieu of sewage. During that 45 days they must also makes plans for the privy installation. If the family has not complied in 45 days, they will be removed from the property.

In an additional 45 days the family must have the grey water tank and privy installed. If that is not met, the family will be evicted at that time.

In other business:

• Dale and Evelyn Goubeaux, of Russia, were granted a variance. They have an extra 60 days to upgrade their sewage treatment system.

• J&J Pohlman LTD/Pohlkat Inc. was granted a resolution of their solid waste violation notice. The resolution pertains only to the violation notice issued by the Health Department.

• Ronald Shie, 824 Fourth Ave., Sidney, was issued a condemnation order.

• Boon Enterprises, LLC, 314 Michigan St., Sidney, was issued a condemnation order.

• Edwin Liette, 114 Oak St., Sidney, was issued an order of condemnation.

• Edna Barga Estate, 6152 Jackson Road, Sidney, was issued an order of condemnation.

The next Board of Health meeting will be held July 18.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

