Acura NSX to be on display

SIDNEY — A cruise-in has been scheduled as part of the celebration, June 30, of Tawawa Park’s 70th anniversary here, but it won’t be an exhibit of just classic cars.

Honda of America will have the latest edition of its Acura NSX on display. It was named 2017’s Performance Car of the Year by Road & Track magazine.

“Receiving eight of the available 10 votes, the Acura NSX became the most universally acclaimed automobile in Performance Car of the Year history, and justifiably so,” wrote the magazine’s reporter.

Honda’s Anna Engine Plant will display a 2017 Acura NSX with Valencia red pearl exterior along with leather and Alcantara trim. The 2017 NSX is equipped with a twin-turbocharged, rear-mounted V6 gasoline engine with a nine-speed transmission and electric motors in the front that power the front wheels.

It’s top speed is 191 miles per hour. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for a basic model with no options is $156,000. A fully loaded model will cost $205,700.

The Sidney Daily News reported on its development in 2016, when the first car was about to roll off the assembly line. At that time, Honda project leader Andy Stockton said, ““We benchmarked Ferrari, Lamborghini. ‘What does it take to build a supercar?’ (we asked).”

The Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, along with the Anna Engine Plant, hosts customers from across the country and around the world as the “NSX Insider Experience” gives NSX owners an up-close and in-person experience focused on the craftsmanship involved in the engine and body of this exceptional vehicle. Purchasers can watch as Honda employees build their cars.

Attendees of Tawawa’s anniversary celebration also will have the opportunity to see Sidney residents Ron and Jan Helman’s antique shooting gallery. The 1941 carnival gallery is mounted on the Helmans’ 1947 Dodge truck. Its restoration was completed over a two-year period by Gary Schroer of Gary’s Rod’s & Restoration and the Helman Bros. Body Shop.

Area residents are invited to show their own vehicles during the cruise-in, which is open to vehicles of all ages. It will not be judged, but the first 100 registrants will get dash plaques and goody-bags. The Childen’s Choice Award, a certificate, will be presented to the owner of the vehicle that gets the most votes by children. All children who cast votes will be eligible to win John Deere toys, donated by Koenig Equipment, in a drawing after the certificate is awarded.

Vehicle registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the car show will run from 1 to 5 p.m.

T-shirts while you wait

Anniversary celebration attendees can have T-shirts imprinted with their photos while they wait. They can also have digital sketches made from their photos.

“They’re traveling from Bowling Green, Kentucky, to help us capture our memories,” said Tilda Phlipot, director of the Shelby County Historical Society, who, with the city of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department is organizing the Tawawa event.

She was speaking of Photo2Sketch.net, a company that transfers photos to create commemorative souvenirs.

“They can take any picture that you can text them and put it on a T-shirt, whether you’re standing next to your antique car, fishing at the lake or doing the bike rodeo. Take your moment and make a memory out of it and save it for the next 50 years. If you don’t want to bring a picture from the event, you can bring a family photo or any kind of photo that you would like to put onto a T-shirt. They can make it happen,” Phlipot said.

The company sells the T-shirts, so people who want the souvenirs need only provide the photos, which can be in hard copy or digital.

“They can drop off a photo and enjoy the anniversary and come back and pick up their T-shirts,” Phlipot said.

History book

Another memento that will be available during the celebration will be a book detailing the history of popular areas within Tawawa Park.

Compiled by Jane Bailey, the historical society’s curator, “Tawawa Civic Park: A Historical Overview” tells the story of the park and the citizens “behind all of its areas, bridges, trails, waterways and landmarks,” she said.

Included are tales about Akela Trail, Amos Lake, Anderson’s Bottom Land, Aschenbach Grove, Baker Range, Baumgardner Basin and Lodge Soccer Field, Beanblossom Mooring, Benjamin Trail, Bertsch Hill, Big Rock, Brookside Park, Davis Ridge, Ferguson Circle, Kaser Dell, Kastner’s Patch, Lerch’s Nook, McDowell Trace, Meyer Meadow, Milligan Glen, O’Leary’s Niche, Pointer Knoll, Ross Bridge, Trail to Eagle, Veteran’s Memorial Walkway, Wagner Glade, Ward Trail, Watkins Woods, Webster Geib Pavilion, Whipp Road and Tawawa Lake, Willman Place and Young’s Cove.

The books will sell for $5 each.

