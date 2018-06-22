Lehman restructures its administration

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School has announced that it will restructure its administration.

“The ever-changing academic needs of our students and the demands on school leadership are more challenging today than ever before. To ensure the continued success of Lehman Catholic High School in today’s environment, the Lehman Catholic High School Board of Limited Jurisdiction, together with the current principal/CEO, has determined that Lehman Catholic would be best served by splitting the current role of principal/CEO into two new roles,” the school said in a release, Friday, June 22.

Currently, the principal is responsible for Lehman Catholic’s academic programming, administration and planning and development. In the new administrative model, a president will be appointed to oversee Lehman Catholic’s administration and policy goals. Key duties will include leadership of financial administration, advancement, regional partnerships, enrollment and ensuring the Catholic identity and formation of the school’s students.

“This will enable the principal, in a separate role, to have greater focus on developing a high-quality academic curriculum and programming,” the release said.

The current principal/CEO, Denise Stauffer, will move into the redefined role of principal.

“In her 30 years at Lehman High School, Mrs. Stauffer has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the students and to academic excellence,” the release said.

The Lehman Catholic High School Board of Limited Jurisdiction, appointed by Archbishop Dennis Schnurr, will hire and lead the new president. In this new model, the president will oversee the principal.

Board Chairperson Jeramie Sollmann said, “The board has been working with the archdiocese for the past year to seek ways to strengthen Lehman Catholic and to continue to foster our relationship with our partner schools to enhance the pre-K through 12 experience and to better differentiate ourselves from other education options. The president will be responsible for executing this initiative.”

“The Lehman Catholic High School Board of Limited Jurisdiction will post this position immediately,” the release said. “Lehman Catholic is seeking a dynamic, innovative, and visionary individual who is a practicing Catholic and is committed to Catholic education. Applicants should have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in education, business, marketing, or related field and should have prior service in leadership in an educational, business or non-profit setting. Interested applicants should send resume and cover letter to board.chair@lehmancatholic.com.“