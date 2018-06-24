Kids just love to have fun

It was a fun-filled weekend for kids of all ages as they attended the Holy Angels Parish Picnic, Kids Around the Square and Houston Community Festival Saturday. Thomas Schmiesing, 13, left photo, son of Joseph Erica Schmiesing, of Fort Lormanie, throws a Tomhawk at a target during the Holy Angels Parish Picnic. Playing with his bubble gun, center photo, Rolly Himes Jr., 2, son of Ashley and Rolly Himes, of Sidney, has a good time at the Kids Around the Square event. Bria Sherman, 1, right photo, daughter of Angel and Brian Sherman, of Houston, takes a time out while playing with a toy during the Houston Community Festival.

It was a fun-filled weekend for kids of all ages as they attended the Holy Angels Parish Picnic, Kids Around the Square and Houston Community Festival Saturday. Thomas Schmiesing, 13, left photo, son of Joseph Erica Schmiesing, of Fort Lormanie, throws a Tomhawk at a target during the Holy Angels Parish Picnic. Playing with his bubble gun, center photo, Rolly Himes Jr., 2, son of Ashley and Rolly Himes, of Sidney, has a good time at the Kids Around the Square event. Bria Sherman, 1, right photo, daughter of Angel and Brian Sherman, of Houston, takes a time out while playing with a toy during the Houston Community Festival. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_Page1HolyAngels9987-copy.jpg It was a fun-filled weekend for kids of all ages as they attended the Holy Angels Parish Picnic, Kids Around the Square and Houston Community Festival Saturday. Thomas Schmiesing, 13, left photo, son of Joseph Erica Schmiesing, of Fort Lormanie, throws a Tomhawk at a target during the Holy Angels Parish Picnic. Playing with his bubble gun, center photo, Rolly Himes Jr., 2, son of Ashley and Rolly Himes, of Sidney, has a good time at the Kids Around the Square event. Bria Sherman, 1, right photo, daughter of Angel and Brian Sherman, of Houston, takes a time out while playing with a toy during the Houston Community Festival. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_Page1KidsSquare9917-copy.jpg Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/06/web1_Page1Houston9959-copy.jpg Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News