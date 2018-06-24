Holy Angels Parish Picnic fun

Charlie Herring Jr., 7, sees if he can Jump the high jump put on by the Right to Life in Shelby County during the Holy Angels Parish Picnic Saturday. He is the son of Charlie and Tina Herring, of Sidney.

Dave Stewert, of Quincy, and Jerry Reese, of Sidney, grill some cheeseburgers during the Holy Angels Parish Picnic.

The Rev. Peter LangenKamp and the Rev. Frank Amberger, of Holy Angels Chruch, work on starting a fire during the Men Of God Fire Starting Competition Saturday.

Melissa Jock, of Sidney, purchases a chicken dinner from Jill Heitmeyer, of Sidney, during the Holy Angels Parish Picnic Saturday.

Maemie Verdier, 2, daughter of Nathan and Mollie Verdier, of Sidney, enjoys her pizza during the parish picnic Saturday.

Carter Rigel, 10, son of Amy and Kylie Rhoades, of Sidney, shoots some hoops during Saturday’s Holy Angels Parish Picnic, which was held at Lehman Catholic High School.

Dan Romick, of Romich Railway LLC, gives the children attending the Holy Angels Parish Picnic a ride on the train Saturday.

Elaine McCracken spins the wheel to see what the winning number is for the cake wheel,

Kevin Dotson, of Sidney, wins a yellow cake with chocolate icing at the cake wheel Saturday.

Hezekiah Bezy, 13, son of Bree and Paul Bezy, of Sidney, launches a bag to see who get the furthest Saturday at the Holy Angels Parish Picnic.

Jami Hodapp and her mother-in-law Cynthia Hodapp, of Sidney, hope they’ll be able to yell bingo during the Holy Angels Parish Picnic Saturday.