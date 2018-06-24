Posted on by

It’s a party at the Sidney Historic Theatre

The crowd listens to the groups perform during Saturday night’s Backstage Block Party.

The crowd listens to the groups perform during Saturday night’s Backstage Block Party.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

The crowd watches as Blessid Union of Souls performs Saturday night during the Backstate Block Party.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

A Blessid Union of Souls singer performs Saturday night.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Saving Escape performs Saturday night during the Backstage Block Party. MonkeyWrench also took the stage during the concert.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Tiffany Spradlin, daughter of Rudy and Camiele Spradlin, of Sidney, gets some cotton candy during Saturday’s Backstage Block Party held at the Sidney Historic Theatre.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

The marquee at the Sidney Historic Theatre promotes the Backstage Block Party events planned for this year.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Blessid Union of Souls performs Saturday night at the first Backstage Block Party concert.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

A member of Blessid Union of Souls sings to the crowd during Saturday nights’ Backstage Block Party concert.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Blessid Union of Souls was the headline act for the first Backstage Block Party concert Saturday night.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

