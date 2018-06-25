Mutual Federal joins sponsors for the July 4th fireworks

SIDNEY — Mutual Federal Savings Bank, with offices in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, has joined the list of sponsors for this year’s July 4th fireworks display, Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst announced. Founded in Sidney in 1922, the financial institution is approaching its centennial of service to the community.

“When the mayor asked for our help, we were glad to be able to do so,” Mutual Federal Savings Bank President Dean Weinert said. “America remains a country where with hard work and a good financial plan, individuals can achieve their dreams. Our financial institution helps build dreams every day. July 4th provides the opportunity celebrate our land of opportunity and the building of dreams not only in our community – but well beyond.”

The traditional fireworks display will be held on Wednesday, July 4, in Sidney at 980 Fair Road (Sidney Middle School). As has been past practice, the city of Sidney will continue to provide in-kind services for this event by way of site inspection, fire protection during the exhibit, traffic control and help provide for the safety and welfare of the residents, before, during and after the event. The fireworks exhibit is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. In the event of rain, the fireworks will be held on July 5 at the same time and location.

Other sponsors of this year’s event include Wilson Health, Buckeye Ford, NKTelco, Ferguson Construction, Emerson, Goffena Furniture, and S&S Hospitality.

“Our community is truly blessed to have civic-minded partners who have stepped forward to help grow this annual tradition,” Barhorst stated. “I hope that all those who enjoy the fireworks will take the time to thank the sponsors for their community spirit and their patriotic fervor.”

“Residents and visitors to our community are reminded that only state licensed exhibitors can display and discharge fireworks,” Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones said. “The only type of fireworks that can be legally discharged by the public are trick and novelty devices; which include items that smoke, sparkle, snap and snake.”

“These devices should only be used by adults, or children who are under adult supervision,” Jones continued. “We encourage their use only with caution so that everyone can enjoy a safe and happy holiday.”