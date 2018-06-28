Police seek Cashland robbers

SIDNEY — Police need help identifying suspects who broke into Cashland, 2022 W. Michigan St., on Sunday evening.

According to a Sidney Police Department press release, on Sunday, June 24, at 11:53 p.m. Sidney Police Officers were dispatched to Cashland on a report of a breaking and entering.

Arriving officers found the front glass shattered and several items stolen. During a review of the surveillance video, six suspects are seen carrying items out of the store. A few minutes before the break in two of the six suspects were captured on video looking into the front windows of the store.

Sidney Police asks anyone who recognizes either of the individuals in the photos to please contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351. Those who call in may remain anonymous.