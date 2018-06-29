125 Years Ago

June 29, 1893

Mrs. C.W. Steenrod, of Salem township, kept about 200 chickens through the past winter. She thinks there is more money in poultry and eggs than there is in raising grain at present prices.

———

At the meeting of council last night, a petition was presented asking for the construction of a bridge across the Big Four railroad tracks on Oak avenue, the better to enable the delivery of goods to the C.H. & D station. It was signed by the Buckeye Churn Co., Sidney Pole and Shaft Co., Star Finishing Co., E.F. Nutt, J.D. Robinson, John Loughlin and Sebastian-May Co. The matter was referred to the solicitor with instructions to report at the next meeting of council.

100 Years Ago

June 29, 1918

Number 246 was drawn today as the first of the nation’s second great lottery held in Washington. Secretary of War Baker drew the first capsule from the fish bowl. Since there were only 201 men registered in Shelby county, all higher numbers drawn will not apply here. The first number drawn affecting Shelby county was 154. It is held by Charles Benjamin: the second, No. 10, John F. Foster.

———

An instrumental concert by the Tschiakowski Quartet this afternoon opened the annual Chautauqua program. The group will appear again this evening with a lecture to be presented by Bernell R. Ford, the Electrical Wizard. The tent is located on Main avenue near the Miami river.

75 Years Ago

June 29, 1943

Removal of the tower on the Monumental building is underway and present plans call for donation of the old fire bell to the scrap drive unless some old “fire horses” come forward with a plan to safeguard the bell, Service Director Rex Price said today. Repair of the roof of the building has been ordered by the trustees. Removal of the tower and bell was also authorized as the structure was considered unsafe.

———

Of the group of Shelby county men who took their physical examinations Thursday at Fort Hayes, 18 were accepted for service in the Army and eight for service in the Navy. Army inductees will report to Ft. Benjamin Harrison in two weeks, and those for the Navy will go to Columbus next week.

———

Comrade Byron Joslin, state commander of the GAR, was one of four civil war veterans on hand for the 77th annual encampment today in Columbus.

50 Years Ago

June 29, 1968

New 1,500 seat bleachers are rapidly taking shape at the Shelby County Fairgrounds racetrack. The new seats, 20 rows deep and 120 feet in length, will get their first baptism at the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration on Thursday. And they will be ready well before the fair opens July 27.

———

Miss Carla D. Belt was among the recent class of nursing students graduated from Springfield Community Hospital. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Belt. An Anna high school graduate in 1965, she was the Anna homecoming queen. For her nurse’s training Miss Belt was awarded scholarships from the Sidney Soroptimist club, and the Anna Civic Club.

25 Years Ago

June 29, 1993

A husband and wife team of veterinarians has opened a practice in Sidney. Drs. Chad and Dana Current recently opened the Community Veterinary Clinic at 1200 W. Russell Road. They were formerly associated with a partnership in Ashland. Both are graduates from Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. The couple met while attending Ohio State .The Currents are operating a general veterinary practice. While they both can work on all types of animals, Chad generally concentrates on large animals, such as dairy cattle and swine, while Dana prefers to work with smaller animals, like dogs and cats.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

