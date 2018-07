Aerial view of County Concert ‘18 on Wednesday. Although the festival’s official start date is Thursday, many campers come early to set up and get a head-start on the festivities.

Aerial view of County Concert ‘18 on Wednesday. Although the festival’s official start date is Thursday, many campers come early to set up and get a head-start on the festivities. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/07/web1_cc18.jpg Aerial view of County Concert ‘18 on Wednesday. Although the festival’s official start date is Thursday, many campers come early to set up and get a head-start on the festivities. Caven Risk | Sidney Daily News