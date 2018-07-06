On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council will meet Monday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

A report will be heard from the Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership on the midyear status. Council is expected to accept ordinances dealing with the assessment of cost of removal of litter or junk; and establishing a vacant property/building registration for the city.

New ordinances to be introduced to levy a special assessment for the improvement of streets, avenues and public highways in the special decorative streetlight district and in the balance o the city by lighting the same with electricity; and assessing the cost of repairs of dangerous buildings.

Resolutions on the agenda deal with authorizing the city manager to enter into an information technology cooperation agreement with the board of county commissioners or Shelby County and the Sidney-Shelby County General Health District Board; authorizing the city manager to enter into an annexation agreement with the board of township trustees of Clinton Township relating to the proposed annexation by the board of county commissioners of 6.88 acres of land (animal shelter land); and a resolution waiving assessment and collection of fees for city-owned utility services rendered at 715 Foraker Ave.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, July 9, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance prohibiting the dumping and spreading or grass clippings or yard waste; a resolution to proceed with renewal of a tax levy; along with reports from various committees, administrator and departmental and citizens comments. Village Administrator Bruce Metz will also be honored.

Loramie Township trustees

RUSSIA — The Loramie Township trustees will meet in regular session, Tuesday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m., in the Russia Fire House.

All meetings are open to the public.

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District

URBANA — The North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, July 11, at 9:45 a.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 U.S. Highway 68 E, Urbana. The purpose of the hearing is to discuss the re-employment of Jack DeWitt as district operations manager after his retirement.

After the hearing, the board will hold its regular quarterly meeting at 10 a.m.

For more information, contact Dennis Baker, executive director, 419-228-8278.