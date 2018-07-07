125 Years

July 7, 1893

W.S. Furman, of Oran, this county, took place in the great Poorman bicycle road race at Cincinnati on Tuesday. He made the distance of 18 miles in 57 minutes and as a prize was awarded a Falcon pneumatic wheel. On the same day, O.W. Niswonger was awarded a gold medal at the bicycle race at Sandusky for winning second place in the state championship on the “ordinary.”

———

Thermometers registered anywhere from 90 to 96 degrees in the shade this afternoon. Position and the thermometer seemed to have something to say, but it was warm just the same.

———

Among the list of patents reported during the past week was one to W.W. Buzzard of this county on an artificial stone pavement.

———

The time change still remains a matter of much conversation. Arguments are heard on all sides. Today there is scarcely a shop running on the same time as another.

100 Years

July 7, 1918

The Shelby County Medical Society at its meeting yesterday adopted a resolution protesting to the Ohio Public Utilities Commission the increase in rates requested by the Home Telephone Co. The physicians feel primarily there is an injustice in maintaining two telephone systems and that if it is necessary to make the rate higher, arrangements should be made whereby both systems could be combined.

———

The Red Cross reported today a profit of $282.24 from the meals served at the tent on the Chautauqua grounds during the week-long program.

———

In practically all restaurants, sugar is being placed in the cups of coffee or tea by the person who fills the order. Since the national food administration started its campaign to conserve the short sugar supply, sugar bowls on tables at eating places have disappeared.

———

The Campbell Furniture Co., of Piqua, has been incorporated with a capital stock of $200,000. The company has stores in Piqua, Troy, and Greenville in addition to Sidney.

75 Years

July 7, 1943

Change in classification of the Sidney and Lima areas from war manpower group II to group I is the result of a serious shortage of labor. E.M. Seving, acting director for the WMV, said today. Group I areas are denied new contracts and renewal of existing contracts, except where facilities are not available elsewhere.

———

A group of young people from the First Presbyterian Church are in Bluffton this week attending a young people’s conference at Bluffton college. The group includes: Misses Joan Zimpfer, Sally Benjamin, Patsy Lohmire, Sondra Ruese, and Allegra Riefstahl. Rev. W. Wood Duff is one of the conference leaders.

———

Shelby County’s annual softball tournament, under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Amateur Softball association, will be held at Monarch field the week of July 29, it was announced today by C.W. Snyder, Jackson Center, county commissioner. A five-man commission, named to run the tournament includes: William Lochard, Bud Kritzer, Bob Clark, Whitey Farley, and Junior Rickey.

50 Years

July 7, 1968

If it seemed cold July 4 this year, it wasn’t your imagination. Dave Fette, U.S. Weather Bureau observer at Sidney, said a 44 degree reading registered on July 4 is the lowest he had recorded during the month of July in the past 11 years. It’s probably the lowest reading for the month since 1931, he added. The previous ow for the period between 1889 and 1931 was 41 degrees. Fette said records for those early years are sketchy, however.

———

Early 1969 is the likely completion date for the new Shelby County Home for the Aged, county commissioners estimated today.

25 Years

July 7, 1993

A theft/embezzlement case is making the news. The former manager of the Dollar General store was sentenced on a charge of grand theft. He took the money from Dollar General. Judge John D. Schmitt sentenced him to six months in jail.

———

Due to budget constraints, the Shelby County commissioners may consider joining Sam’s Club. The commissioners talked about it and are trying to assess the cost savings for them.

———

The 4-H endowment drive is making steady progress. Drive organizers indicated the goal was $250,000 in endowment funds to provide help to children involved in the 4-H program. Approximately $165,000 has been raised. A report was given for 4-H endowment drive organizers Wilson Lochard and Lisa Hoewisher.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

