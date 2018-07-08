Posted on by

County Concert 2018 Saturday highlights

Lauren Alaina gets the crowd fired up as she opens on the main stage on Sunday.

Lauren Alaina gets the crowd fired up as she opens on the main stage on Sunday.


Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Luke Combs performs at Country Concert 2018


Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

County music duo The Brothers Osborne on stage at Country Concert 2018 on Saturday


Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Aaren Conners, 7, of Cincinnati cools off during Saturday’s Country Concert 2018


Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

A group of concert-goers pose for a photo on Saturday


Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Red Cross volunteer Gladys Watson of Cincinnati dances with a fan at Country Concert on Saturday.


Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

Fans wave an American flag as the sun sets during Saturday’s County Concert 2018


Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

The Brothers Osborne prepare to take the stage for an evening performance at Country Concert 2018


Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

A sea of country music fans were at Fort Loramie on Satuday for the closing day of County Concert 2018


Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

