125 Years

July 9, 1893

The council had decided to put in limestone for crossings. This evidently means Piqua or Covington stone will be used. There is very little difference in the price of stone brought here from either place. The aim of council appears to be to get a good crossing at as small expense as possible.

———

D. C.O. Probst, secretary to the state board of health, and Thomas Hoover, a member of the board are in Sidney investigating the conditions of the canal. The Piqua hydraulic is taken out of the canal at Lockington and it is claimed that some of the water from the hydraulic is used for domestic purposes and that the water is contaminated by the sewerage in Sidney.

———

An effort is being made by some of our people to have the evenings, familiarly known as “Klute’s,” continued again this summer. It is proposed the band give a series of 12 concerts, one each week.

100 Years

July 9, 1918

All the neighbors are requested at the McCloskey school house tomorrow evening to organize and to discuss the questions of carrying dinner to the threshings.

———

The drafted men in deferred classes in Shelby county responded to the call of duty almost to a man at Sunday’s meeting in the high school auditorium. What few absentees there were sent excuses, giving reasons that made their absence unavoidable and pledged themselves to see their full quote of War Savings Stamps. Val Lee, county chairman, explained the selling of Thrift stamps during the meeting presided over by Urban Doorley, secretary of the W.S.S. committee. The county goal is $500,000.

———

The library committee has decided by a unanimous vote to close the library at 6 o’clock each evening except Saturday, beginning on July 15 and continuing through Sept. 2. The Saturday closing hour will remain as heretofore at 8:30 p.m.

———

W.B. Fulton, of Orange Township, threshed the wheat from six acres last week and got 150 bushels.

75 Years

July 9, 1943

Red Cross headquarters were moved today from the Beebe property, on North Ohio avenue, to the first floor room in the Fred Schultz building on the west side of the public square. The change in location was made necessary because the former rooms are to be occupied by Dr. Brook, dentist, who is to come here from Manchester to establish the offices.

———

Members of the United States armed forces home on furloughs were guests of the Sidney Kiwanis club at is regular luncheon meeting Wednesday at the Hotel Wagner. As each of the guests was presented he told his rank and station and commented briefly on some of his experiences in school and camp.

———

A series of Sunday union vesper services have been planned under the auspices of the Sidney Ministerial Association. The first of these will be held Sunday evening at 8 o’clock at Julia Lam field at the high school. The message will be presented by Rev. J.A. Long of the Church of Christ.

50 Years

July 2, 1968

JACKSON CENTER – Mayor Carl Zwiebel has appointed five men to the newly-created recreation board to administer the soon-to-be built swimming pool. In the group are Walter Gerkey, Fred Bunke Jr., Ralph Keller, Russell Helmlinger and Duane Ware.

———

Sidney School Superintendent Roger McGee announced today the resignation of Joel West, director of the high school marching band, as a member of the local school staff. West advised that he has accepted the position of band director at Stebbins High School in the Mad River Local school district, Montgomery county.

———

MAPLEWOOD – Members of Maplewood Grange harvested a hay crop for George Clayton, a his farm on Count Road 23, east of the Shelby county line near Maplewood. The men met Friday to bale the hay and transport it to the barn for Clayton, who received a fractured shoulder when he was attacked by a bull June 1.

25 Years

July 9, 1993

The driving under the influence law in Ohio will be substantially changed effective September 1, 1993. The legislature passed and the government signed the new law recently. If a driver submits to a breath test and if the result is over .10% blood alcohol, the license of the driver will be immediately suspended without a court hearing. Penalties for people who refuse the breath test will be substantially increased. For repeat offenders, their vehicle will be immobilized for a period of at least 90 days. There was much debate before the passage of this law.

———

There was just one word used to describe the parade in downtown Sidney on July 4, “Amazing.” More than 10,000 people were present along the parade route. That night, the group Sh-Boom performed a concert. Fireworks followed. The entire day was sponsored by the Jaycees.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

