ODOT work continues

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation remains busy working on summer road projects.

Closures in Shelby County include:

• State route 48 between Russia Versailles Road and state Route 66, with daily lane closures through July 31 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

• State route 65 between Davis Street and College Street, Intermittent lane closures through Oct. 1. One lane will remain open in each direction using a law enforcement officer.

In Auglaize County, closures include:

• Interstate -75 between state Route 219 and Breese Road, with nightly lane closures until July 27 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

• US 33 between state Route 29 and I-75, Daily lane closures through July 31 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Upcomingroad closures in Auglaize County includes state Route 364 between Lock Two and Clover Four, from July 23 to Aug. 3. The official detour is state Route 274 to state Route 66 to state Route 219 to state Route 364.