125 Years

July 12, 1893

The time is fast approaching when we shall have German Day in Sidney. Only four weeks are left for us to make preparations. The other towns where this celebration has taken place have not only been prepared to give a grand reception to the visitors but they made a grand display of their industries. Sidney must do the same and we have much to show.

A special train of 14 coaches, carrying the German societies from St. Louis, passed through here over the Big Four this morning on their way to attend the Saengerfest at Cleveland.

The Sabbath school class of Miss Lou Robertson, with a number of their friends, are enjoying a picnic in Bailey’s grove near Lockington. With well-filled baskets they left by boat for their destination this morning, expecting to put in a day at the old time picnic sports.

100 Years

July 12, 1918

The court of appeals has upheld the finding of Judge J.D. Barnes in the action of the citizens of Fort Loramie to compel the continued operation of the Minster and Fort Loramie railroad. At the time the railroad was sold it was indicated by the purchasers that the road would be torn up and sold for junk.

Sidney declared a holiday yesterday and attend the official opening of the Bon Air addition. A number of lots were sold and numerous gifts presented, although the general feeling was that the lots were going extremely low prices. The sale is continuing daily during the afternoon with free transportation available to and from the grounds to the Wagner Hotel.

A meeting of the sponsors of the Chautauqua will be held Friday evening in the Commercial club rooms to complete reorganization and make plans for next year.

A special service will be held at the Anna Lutheran Church on Sunday at which will be unfurled a service flag of 19 stars in honor of the 19 members of the congregation in military service.

75 Years

July 12, 1943

Trustees and clerk of the 14 Shelby county townships, at a special called meeting by County Engineer Wooddell, have launched a post-war program for the county and mayors and village councils of all incorporated villages have been notified to prepare data on the proposed projects. Wooddell said today that he has already filled a $732,000 blanket project for Shelby County with the Good Roads Federation in Washington, on which action is pending.

The 83rd annual Shelby County fair will be held the week of Sept. 14-17, according to an announcement today by Ben O. Harman, secretary of the Shelby county agricultural society. There will be three afternoons of racing and four radio programs will furnish the night attractions.

The “Junior Commandos,” composed of Donny Critton, Ray Boller III, Lewis Burress, Jimmy Beck, Bobby Kaser, Jimmy and Tom Bauman, Sonny Wagner, Ronny Fogt, Terry Shatto, John Paul Davis, and Douglas Marker are out to raise money for the county honor roll. The group “stormed” the office of William A. Trimpe to turn over a cigar box of dimes, nickels and quarters, totaling $4, which they earned themselves.

50 Years

July 12, 1968

Television has come to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney. Administrator Martin Tullis said the new units were put into operation Monday. The Hospital Auxiliary will rent the television sets to hospital patients, with the proceeds going for hospital equipment. The television sets, which operate by remote control switches, will rent for $1.50 daily. If two people, in a semi-private room both want television, the cost is $1 each per day.

VERSAILLES – Stewart Prakel was installed as president of the Versailles Rotary Club at the first July meeting.

Sidney’s 1968 Soap Box Derby Queen will be named from among five finalists selected in a talent competition, sponsored by the Jayceettes. Named during the contest held Monday evening at the Teen Center were: Cathy Riddle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Riddle, Pemberton, baton twirling; Patty Burchett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Burchett, 1000 Spruce avenue, piano; Vickie Green, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Green, 51 5 North West avenue, vocalist; Patcine Ferguson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Ferguson, 649 Ridgeway drive, piano; Julie Morris, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robin Morris, 808 North Main avenue, piano.

25 Years

July 12, 1993

Plans have been completed for the walking bridge to be built over the Great Miami River. The location for the bridge will be at the old waterworks across the street from Ferguson Construction Company. Construction may not start for a few weeks until the high water in the river subsides.

Two additional people have announced their intention to run for city council. From the 3rd Ward, Tom Miller will be running again. He is an incumbent. Jerry Quinlisk, a newcomer, will be running from the 4th Ward.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

