Motorcycle crash

A man driving a motorcycle on the 10000 block of County Road 59 north of Logansville at around 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 13 and a medical episode driving his vehcile into a field. He was not seriously injured. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Maplewood Fire Department responded.
