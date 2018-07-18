125 Years

July 18, 1893

About 150 boys, girls, men and woman, members of the Baptist Sunday school, enjoyed a picnic at the fairgrounds yesterday. A bounteous repast served at the noon hour beneath the trees just west of the horticultural building refreshed everyone for the continued enjoyment of the day’s pleasures.

———

Sherman Key is building a fine two-story house on this farm in Perry township.

———

The old Wyman spoke works is again the scene of activity. For the past week or more Messrs. Robbins and Robinson, in connection with their new partners, H.W. Thompson and W.P. Metcalf, have been having the place cleaned up and today most all the machinery of the Star Finishing Co. is at the building ready to be placed in position. Staples of the company will be natural woods, liquid and paste fillers; mixed paints, lacquers of all kinds, and varnishes.

100 Years

July 18, 1918

Three Sidney saloon keepers were arraigned before Mayor Forsyth this morning on charges of selling liquor to minors. The cases grew out of two delinquency cases heard before Judge Needles on Saturday. In company with Sheriff Burns and Probation Officer Ollie Culbertson, the two juveniles visited four saloons Saturday afternoon and identified the three saloon keepers as ones who sold them the liquor. All three men entered pleas of not guilty and were placed on $200 bonds.

———

The aviator who flew over the city Saturday afternoon was a French flyer on his way from Cincinnati to Indianapolis. He had lost his way and landed later in the afternoon at Lima, thinking it was Indianapolis.

———

A happy crowd of girls left yesterday morning for a week’s camping at Evergreen lake. The groups included: Eleanor Boyer, Carolyn Given, Elizabeth Bush, Leah Killia, Lenora Flinn, Dorothy Roy, Cathryn Foster, Inez Etherington, and Marian Cook. Miss Helen Michael will act as chaperone.

———

Latest reports from the front indicate the Americans are holding their lines in the Chateau Thierry and Vaux area.

75 Years

July 18, 1943

The importance of the Home Service department of the Shelby County Red Cross was emphasized to a group of county residents at a meeting last night to which individuals from all over the county were invited to learn details of this phase of work. Mrs. Eleanor Ross is chairman of this program.

———

Ten motorists from this county have been cited for speeding with the subsequent loss of their gasoline ration books it was announced today by the Shelby county gasoline rationing board as it launched its new policy of making public the names of those whose books have been “pulled.” Books which are confiscated are kept from 12 to 60 days, or in some cases permanently, the length of time determined on the number of miles per hour the motorist is driving in excess of 35 miles per hour.

———

The Cromwell-Collier Publishing Co. softball team of Springfield will meet at the Sidney Recreation in a special attraction headliner tomorrow evening at Harmon field. Like the Recreation, the Springfield team boasts of an undefeated record, and is recognized as one of the strongest teams in the area.

50 Years

July 18, 1968

Retiring after more than 31 years with the Kroger Co., Tom Middleton, 919 Broadway avenue and former manager of the Sidney store, received a portable television set during a recent farewell dinner for him. A native of Sidney, Middleton started with Kroger on 113 Poplar street on Aug. 29, 1936 at the rate of $16 per week. In 1956, Middleton was assigned as store manager of the Kroger store at 1010 Wapakoneta avenue, the position he held until his retirement.

———

Sidney’s water supply may be off a little in the taste department these days, but city officials advise that it remains safe and clean for drinking. What’s wrong? City Water Superintendent Don Bowersox explained that the warm weather has caused an increase in the algae growth in the Great Miami River. Algae adds a peculiar taste to the water. The city, which treats all water pumped through the municipal system, is using extra dosages of activated carbon and chlorine to fight the taste, Bowersox said.

———

Ohio State Highway Patrol examiners will begin testing Shelby county motorcyclists at 9 a.m. July 22 and continuing every other Monday thereafter.

The legislature passed a law last year making it illegal to drive a motorcycle on streets and highways without a license. Penalty under the new law for operating a motorcycle in 1969 without a license is a $500 fine and six months imprisonment.

25 Years

July 18, 1993

There continue to be significant issues with the new jail. Our commissioners are finding out its operation is much more expensive than was estimated during the campaign to pass the levy to build it. The commissioners just announced they will need to provide for at least $700,000 a year in additional funding to operate the jail.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

